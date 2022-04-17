LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters responded to a fire north of Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 1264.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported the fire burned a fence, an outbuilding and a telephone pole.

A mobile home adjacent to the fire suffered some minor exterior damage.

No injuries were reported as of the time of this article.



The New Deal and Shallowater Volunteer Fire Departments battled the blaze.

9400 block of FM 1264 in Lubbock County

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

A smoke plume from the fire was visible for a time north of the city.