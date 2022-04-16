LUBBOCK, Texas — Volunteer firefighters battled a grass fire just outside of Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. in the area of East County Road 6500 and North County Road 2930.

The Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the scene. The Idalou Volunteer Fire Department was later called in for assistance.

A large smoke plume from the fire was visible for a time across the eastern side of Lubbock.

There were reports the fire threatened several vehicles in the area.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the fire. Please check back for updates.



