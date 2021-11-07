Volunteer firefighters battle grass fire south of Lubbock Sunday

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters battled a large grass fire just south of Lubbock Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the area of County Road 7700 in Woodrow.
A large smoke plume from the grass fire was visible from several miles away during the 3:00 hour.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were diverting traffic and onlookers away from the area.
An EverythingLubbock.com photographer was working to obtain more information at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated we receive additional details.