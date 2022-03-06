LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple Lubbock County volunteer firefighters battled a structure fire north of Lubbock on Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:25 a.m. in the 9900 block of North Chester Avenue.



The New Deal and Shallowater Volunteer Fire Departments both initially responded to the blaze. The Idalou Volunteer Fire Department later responded following a requested for assistance.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported the fire occurred at a mobile home that was suffered severe damage.



This article will be updated additional information is provided.