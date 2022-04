LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments battled a house fire Wednesday afternoon west of Lubbock, according to a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported around 2:00 p.m. in the 5500 block of County Road 1260.

LCSO said all of the home’s occupants were about to exit.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of the time of this report.

The Wolfforth, West Carlisle and Woodrow Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.