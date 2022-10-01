LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a reported a structure fire east of Shallower Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1294.

An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist reported the fire was at a residential home.

The Shallower Volunteer Fire Department, the New Deal Volunteer Fire Department, the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department battled the blaze.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

  • 6600 block of FM 1294 east of Shallowater
  • 6600 block of FM 1294 east of Shallowater (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the fire. Please check back for updates.