Volunteer firefighters battle trailer fire near Slide Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire just north of the Slide community Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 18500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1730.

According to emergency radio traffic, fire crews arrived on scene and discovered a trailer on fire. The crews also reported smoke was visible several miles away.

The Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department was able to bring the fire under control.

The Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Department was also initially requested at the scene but was later canceled.

No injuries had been reported as of the time of this report.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage sustained were unknown.

This is a developing story and will be update as we receive updates.