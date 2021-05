LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Buffalo Spring volunteer firefighters were called just before 7:00 a.m. for a high-water rescue Tuesday. The location was FM 835 just north of County Road 3020. A photojournalist at the scene was able to see a vehicle trapped in rising water.

A man was rescued from inside the vehicle but officials have not provided further details. Lubbock and the South Plains experienced torrential rainfall Monday evening.