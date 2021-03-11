Volunteers help health department vaccinate 2,500 people per clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Health Department has held more than 50 COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, and the health department said volunteers have been responsible in helping them vaccinate thousands of people.

According to the City of Lubbock, the health department has administered more than 44,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Katherine Wells, Director of the Lubbock Health Department, said having volunteers has helped them give 500 vaccinations an hour. She said without volunteers, they would only accomplish one third of the vaccines given.

“This clinic has a huge manpower component,” she said. “We have over 100 individuals working at the centers each day and there’s no way we could do that with just city employees.”

Wells said volunteers are able to get a complementary vaccination after helping out.

“A volunteer is working in a healthcare facility and that makes them a frontline worker,” said Wells. “We want to make sure that our volunteers are vaccinated to prevent the spread in our clinics and to protect our community.”

Volunteers must be 18 and older and work 6-7 hours a day. Juanita Ponciano, a volunteer, said she had been helping as a scribe since January.

“I just retired [and] I didn’t have much to do at home so I thought I would do something for the community,” said Ponciano. “I’d like for the country to get back to where it was.”

Ponciano said that as a bilingual person, she was able to assist people who felt more comfortable speaking Spanish.

“They come here and some of them are probably scared. I try to talk to them and explain what’s going on and how they fill out their forms,” said Ponciano.

Mohammed Uddin, a first time volunteer, said he heard about volunteering at the clinics through a friend.

“Since last year when I was like seeing people suffering health-wise and also socially and economically, I actually wanted to do something for the community,” he said.

Those interested in volunteering can visit Volunteer Center of Lubbock to sign up or call 806-747-0551.