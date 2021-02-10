Volunteers help those stuck as road conditions worsen in icy weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police have warned drivers to practice caution as road conditions are expected to worsen during the upcoming inclement weather.

By noon Wednesday, LPD responded to nearly 100 accidents. A lot of those happened on the flyovers around the Loop, where it can ice over easily in the cold weather.

The city has reminded folks to drive slowly and cautiously to avoid crashes. However, if you do find yourself stuck, the Lubbock Blizzard Recovery Facebook page can help you out, and it’s free. Run by volunteer drivers willing to use their vehicle to help get you unstuck.

One volunteer explained to us how the page works, and it’s quite simple.

“You just post your problem, and somebody will come help ya,” said volunteer driver Josh Fecht.

All you have to do is search Lubbock Blizzard Recovery on Facebook, explain your problem, and they’ll reach out to you.

“If somebody does get stuck and whatnot, just reach out on the page,” said Fecht. “All we ask is that you give us a phone number, a location of where you’re at and a picture or two if it’s safe to get out of the vehicle. We do that just so we know what we’re going up against.”

The page helped dozens of people get unstuck during the last storm at the beginning of January. They’re ready to help more out this time around.

However, to prevent accidents from the get-go, be sure to practice these safe driving tips.

Use low beam lights, don’t use cruise control, keep a distance from other vehicles and brake slowly and gently. That will help you stay in control better than slamming on the brakes.

“Like it’s tap tap tap,” said Fecht. “As soon as you smash ‘em, you’re going to start to slide.”

Be especially careful braking on The Loop, as several accidents took place on those icy flyovers. Also, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination – because cleaning off your car can take a while too.