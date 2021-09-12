Volunteers needed for Ernest Butler Park Mural

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department invites citizens to participate in the painting of the Ernest Butler Park Basketball Court. Spearheaded by the East Lubbock Art House and sponsored by Keep Lubbock Beautiful, the mural is designed by local artist, Danielle Demetria, who asks all of Lubbock to participate regardless of age or experience.

The mural painting will be held Friday and Saturday, September 17 – 18, from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. both days, at the basketball court in Ernest Butler Park at 2715 East 7th Street.

All supplies will be provided by Keep Lubbock Beautiful.

For more information, please contact East Lubbock Art House at eastlubbockarthouse@gmail.com or 806.775.2696.

Press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department