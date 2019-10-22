‘VorTECH’ simulates tornadoes at Reese Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — As tornadoes tore through the Dallas area Sunday night, it brought back memories of Lubbock’s deadliest tornado.

“The storm back in the 1970s is actually how the National Wind Institute was formed,” said Texas Tech mechanical engineering professor Darryl James.

James designed the “VorTECH” tornado simulator over a decade ago.

“I threw out the idea that we should consider having a facility that could investigate tornadic flows,” James said.

The program, currently located at Reese Center, simulates real tornadoes in a closed environment, he said. Researchers use a created vortex to study the force of high wind events and their impacts on homes and businesses.

“If you go in to build a home, you have to satisfy certain building codes in a municipality,” James said. “We want to help prepare someone building a home to better withstand wind loading.”

James and his students are working to understand how to advise architects and engineers when designing buildings, he said.

“We are trying to figure out what can we do to improve the codes that municipalities adopt for building construction practices,” James said.

He said researchers plan on recreating the Dallas tornadoes later this week.