LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners on Monday approved a November 7 election for $35.5 million to construct a new medical examiner’s facility.

The new facility will be near the Lubbock County Detention Center and the actual cost will be closer to $45 million, but the county can offset it with ARPA funds. ARPA is the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

County Commissioners were told the tax impact, if approved by voters, would be three-quarters of one penny. On a $200,000 home, it would be a $15 per year increase in taxes.

“We are able to infuse some ARPA money into it,” County Judge Curtis Parrish said.

“As the COVID pandemic hit us, we were unfortunately experiencing double digit deaths every day,” Parrish said. “We quickly we found out we were running out of morgue space to store the bodies. In the fall, we came within 24 hours of needing a portable morgue truck.”

Currently Lubbock County sends bodies to Tarrant County for forensic autopsies. The commissioners hope to bring those autopsies back to Lubbock in the future.

