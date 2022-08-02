IDALOU, Texas— Idalou voters disapproved of a $16.1 million capital bond for a new Athletic Complex in May.

The new facility would have included football field houses, a new gymnasium, and dressing rooms, according to Idalou ISD. The school district is now looking for ways to move forward.

“As we plan for the future of Idalou ISD, we are asking for your input on how to proceed,” a press release said.

Idalou ISD released a short survey to get feedback from everyone in the area on ways in which tax money should be spent.

One question on the survey asked, “Do you feel the current Idalou ISD Board of Trustees are doing a good job of stewardship of tax dollars?”

Another said, “Overall, do you feel that Idalou ISD is on the right track?”

If you would like to participate in the survey, click here.