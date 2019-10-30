Voters to decide on allowing alcohol sales in Olton

OLTON, Texas — With election day on November 5, the City of Olton could soon become a wet city.

Residents will vote on whether the sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages, will be permitted within city limits.

Petitioners were able to get the proposition on the ballot after getting more than 170 signatures in the spring.

Randy Rodriguez, a resident, said he believes bringing alcohol sales would benefit the town.

“Alcohol here is a tricky subject you know, but I think it would be good for the town of Olton,” Rodriguez said.

In 1986, a measure regarding the sale of alcohol in Olton failed, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. The vote was 351 to 288.

Thirty-three years later, Benjamin Garza, another resident, said the outcome could change.

“If we get enough votes, I’m pretty sure it’ll pass,” Garza said.

According to the TABC, Olton is one of the last cities in Lamb County to be dry. Recently, Earth and Sudan passed a ballot measure that would allow the sale of some or all alcoholic beverages.

Ryan Leathers, resident of the county, said making Olton wet could have other benefits.

“We could use the tax dollars, we don’t have a grocery store and people drive to get it anyways so might as well keep the money local,” Leathers said.