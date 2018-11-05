Voting Locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2018
LUBBOCK, Texas - The following are vote center locations for Tuesday, November 6, 2018 which will be open from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.
Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D, Abernathy
American Legion Post 575 - 6628 66th St
Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St
Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave
Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q***
Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St***
Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St, Wolfforth
Catholic Diocese - Hall of Martyrs – 4620 4th St
Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave
Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave
Church on the Rock—10503 Slide Rd
Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave
First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St
Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St
Harwell Elementary School – 4101 Avenue D
Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave
Idalou Clubhouse – 202 W 7th St, Idalou
Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St
Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (PAC) – Woodrow Rd & Hwy 87 (on Woodrow Rd West of
Lubbock-Cooper High School)
Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue
Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd
New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal
Parsons Elementary—2811 58th St
Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Ave
Ramirez Elementary School – 702 Avenue T
Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P
Roosevelt Clubhouse – 1408 CR 3300
Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St
Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater
Slaton ISD Administration Office – 140 E Panhandle, Slaton
South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave
St Joseph Catholic Church – 102 N Avenue P
Sunset Church of Christ, Powerhouse – 3625 34th St
Sutherlands – 3701 50th St
Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave
Texas Tech University Library – 18th St & Boston Ave, TTU Campus
Wright Elementary School – 1302 Adrian St
***American Sign Language Interpreters available
Information from votelubbock.org
