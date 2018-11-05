Local News

Voting Locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following are vote center locations for Tuesday, November 6, 2018 which will be open from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D, Abernathy

American Legion Post 575 - 6628 66th St

Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St

Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave

Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q***

Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St***

Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St, Wolfforth

Catholic Diocese - Hall of Martyrs – 4620 4th St

Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave

Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave

Church on the Rock—10503 Slide Rd

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St

Harwell Elementary School – 4101 Avenue D

Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave

Idalou Clubhouse – 202 W 7th St, Idalou

Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St

Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (PAC) – Woodrow Rd & Hwy 87 (on Woodrow Rd West of
Lubbock-Cooper High School)

Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue

Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal

Parsons Elementary—2811 58th St

Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Ave

Ramirez Elementary School – 702 Avenue T

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P

Roosevelt Clubhouse – 1408 CR 3300

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater

Slaton ISD Administration Office – 140 E Panhandle, Slaton

South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave

St Joseph Catholic Church – 102 N Avenue P

Sunset Church of Christ, Powerhouse – 3625 34th St

Sutherlands – 3701 50th St

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave

Texas Tech University Library – 18th St & Boston Ave, TTU Campus

Wright Elementary School – 1302 Adrian St

***American Sign Language Interpreters available

Information from votelubbock.org 

 

