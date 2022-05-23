LUBBOCK, Texas — Election Day Vote Center Locations are open Tuesday, May 24, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. for the Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections.
The list of polling places (see below) came from votelubbock.org.
Please remember the Voter ID requirements in Texas. For information on a sample ballot in Lubbock or Lubbock County, click here and fill out this form from votelubbock.org.
Click here to see a sample Republican ballot. Click here to see a sample Democratic ballot.
(+++ American Sign Language Interpreters available)
- Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311
- Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414
- Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416
- Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401
- Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411+++
- Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424+++
- Carmona-Harrison Elementary – 1910 Cesar E. Chavez Drive (Fitness Room), Lubbock, 79415
- Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382
- Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th St (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall), Lubbock, 79416
- Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Choir Room), Lubbock, 79415
- Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424
- Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424
- Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40thSt (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404
- Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407
- First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423
- Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407
- Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St (Library), Lubbock, 79424
- Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413
- Idalou Community Center – 202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329
- Lubbock – Cooper Middle School –16310 TX-493 Loop (Conference Room), Lubbock, 79423
- Lubbock – Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
- Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403
- Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock, 79415
- Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424
- New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350
- Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413
- Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Dr(Community Room), Lubbock, 79403
- Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
- Roosevelt Community Clubhouse – 1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, 79403
- Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410
- Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363
- Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 W Garza St, Slaton, 79364
- South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424
- Sunset Church of Christ, (Powerhouse) – 3625 34thSt, Lubbock, 79410
- Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50thSt (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413
- Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416
- Texas Tech University Student Union Building – 15th street and Akron Avenue –Student Union Building, Lubbock, 79409