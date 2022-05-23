LUBBOCK, Texas — Election Day Vote Center Locations are open Tuesday, May 24, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. for the Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections.

The list of polling places (see below) came from votelubbock.org.

Please remember the Voter ID requirements in Texas. For information on a sample ballot in Lubbock or Lubbock County, click here and fill out this form from votelubbock.org.

Click here to see a sample Republican ballot. Click here to see a sample Democratic ballot.

(+++ American Sign Language Interpreters available)