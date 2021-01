LUBBOCK, Texas — West Loop 289 entrance ramps from Clovis Highway to Slide Road were closed Sunday night, the city said.

W. Loop 289 entrance ramps are closed due to several weather-related traffic accidents in the area. We urge those who can to stay indoors and off the roads tonight.



For an updated map of road closures in the city, visit https://t.co/cqJTcbfV0n#KeepLubbockSafe pic.twitter.com/TNP9wMDxCL — City of Lubbock (@cityoflubbock) January 11, 2021

The entrance ramps were closed due to several weather-related crashes in the area.

The Lubbock Police Department encouraged people to stay inside Sunday night due to the weather.