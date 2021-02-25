Waiting to see Patrick Mahomes’ daughter? It may be a little while

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women’s Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo — For those waiting to see the face of the new Mahomes baby, it may be a little while.

Brittany Lynn Matthews, the fiancee of former Texas Tech Quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, said she and Patrick Mahomes are in no rush to share photos of their newborn daughter, E News reported.

On February 20, Matthews gave birth to baby girl Sterling Skye Mahomes, and announced the birth with a photo of the baby’s hand on Instagram.

On February 24, Matthews posted an Instagram story saying the 24th was Sterling’s actual due date, but she was thankful Sterling came early, E News reported.

Matthews went on to say photos of the baby will be shared when the parents are ready, but for now the new parents are soaking up every moment with their baby, according to E News.com.

Recently, Matthews fired back on Instagram at those criticizing her appearance days before she gave birth.

