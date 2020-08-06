Walgreens Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site to Open Friday

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Walgreens location at 602 Avenue Q will begin testing Friday, August 7, 2020. The testing will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., seven days a week.

An appointment is required at this location. Those wishing to be tested can schedule an appointment by visiting walgreens.com/covid19testing and answering a few screening questions.

There is no cost to be tested.

