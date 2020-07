LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced Tuesday that the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Walgreens at 602 Avenue Q will not open until August 1.

The original opening date was set for July 17, but due to challenges receiving testing supplies, the opening date was tentatively rescheduled, according to the city.

A previous release from the city said the drive-thru would be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., seven days a week.