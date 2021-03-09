Walk-in appointments available in Hale County

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

HALE COUNTY, Texas — Walk-in appointments are now available for those meeting the existing requirements to get a vaccine.

The walk-in appointments are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday.

The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview-Hale County Health Department has received an allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Department of State Health Services to provide to individuals meeting the Phase 1A or Phase 1B DSHS guidelines. Vaccines are also now available for education and childcare workers under the new federal guidelines.

The vaccine clinic will be held on Tuesday, March 9th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 11th from 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Ollie Liner Center, located at 2000 S. Columbia. You must schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine.

How do I make an appointment?

The Health Department will begin accepting appointments on Monday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. To make an appointment, please visit the appointment portal on the City’s website at www.plainviewtx.org or by calling the Health Department at (806) 291-1201. Once appointments are booked for the clinic, the portal and phone number will no longer be available.

Please be advised that vaccine supply is limited. Not all local providers have vaccines each week and the Health Department will notify the public when vaccine clinics are held.

Who’s Eligible to Get the Vaccine Now?

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 18+ with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, including but not limited to:

· Cancer

· Chronic kidney disease

· COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

· Down Syndrome

· Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

· Organ transplantation

· Obesity

· Pregnancy

· Sickle cell disease

· Type 2 diabetes

Education and Childcare Workers

· Those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools;

· Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers); and

· Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

If you have a medical condition not listed above, you may still qualify for the vaccine. Talk to your provider to confirm.

2nd Dose Information

The Health Department will also be administering 2nd dose vaccinations to those who attended the clinic in February on Wednesday, March 10th. Staff will be contacting those individuals to confirm appointment details.

Volunteers

The Health Department is also looking for volunteers to assist with clinics, especially volunteers who speak Spanish. If you are a retired nurse, medical professional or would like to assist with paperwork during clinics, please contact the Health Department at 293-1359.