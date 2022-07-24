LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from MADD in Lubbock:
WHAT:
Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) in Lubbock will host its Walk Like MADD® fundraiser.
Victims, survivors and supporters will line up for this non-competitive 5K walk to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims.
Funds raised through Walk Like MADD help further MADD’s lifesaving mission and the Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® which calls for high-visibility law enforcement, ignition interlocks or “in-car breathalyzers” for all convicted drunk drivers and support for the development of advanced technology to turn cars into the cure for drunk driving.
WHEN:
Aug. 6, 2022
Registration opens at 9 a.m.
Pre-walk remarks begin at 9:40 a.m. Walk begins at 10 a.m.
WHERE:
Lubbock County Courthouse
904 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
WHO:
The following people will be in attendance:
- MADD West Texas
- Lubbock County DAs Office
- Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Lubbock Fire Department
- Lubbock Police Department
WHY:
In 2021, 963 people in Texas were killed in drunk driving crashes (TxDOT). Drunk driving is the #1 cause of death on our roadways with over 300,000 injuries per year and 10,192 deaths nationwide in 2019.
VISUALS:
Tribute area honoring those who cannot walk along side of us, MADD informational booth, hospitality area, vendor booths and much more.
This is a family friendly event all free at cost.
For more information visit walklikemadd.org/Lubbock
(Press release from Mothers Against Drunk Driving®(MADD) in Lubbock)