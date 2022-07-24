LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)The following is a press release from MADD in Lubbock:

WHAT:                  
Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) in Lubbock will host its Walk Like MADD® fundraiser.

Victims, survivors and supporters will line up for this non-competitive 5K walk to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims.

Funds raised through Walk Like MADD help further MADD’s lifesaving mission and the Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® which calls for high-visibility law enforcement, ignition interlocks or “in-car breathalyzers” for all convicted drunk drivers and support for the development of advanced technology to turn cars into the cure for drunk driving.

WHEN:                
Aug. 6, 2022
Registration opens at 9 a.m.
Pre-walk remarks begin at 9:40 a.m. Walk begins at 10 a.m.

WHERE:            
Lubbock County Courthouse
904 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401

WHO:                 
The following people will be in attendance:

  • MADD West Texas
  • Lubbock County DAs Office
  • Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Lubbock Fire Department
  • Lubbock Police Department

WHY:        
In 2021, 963 people in Texas were killed in drunk driving crashes (TxDOT). Drunk driving is the #1 cause of death on our roadways with over 300,000 injuries per year and 10,192 deaths nationwide in 2019.

VISUALS:         
Tribute area honoring those who cannot walk along side of us, MADD informational booth, hospitality area, vendor booths and much more.

This is a family friendly event all free at cost.

For more information visit walklikemadd.org/Lubbock

