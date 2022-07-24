(Logo provided in a press release from MADD in Lubbock)

WHAT:

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) in Lubbock will host its Walk Like MADD® fundraiser.

Victims, survivors and supporters will line up for this non-competitive 5K walk to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims.

Funds raised through Walk Like MADD help further MADD’s lifesaving mission and the Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® which calls for high-visibility law enforcement, ignition interlocks or “in-car breathalyzers” for all convicted drunk drivers and support for the development of advanced technology to turn cars into the cure for drunk driving.

WHEN:

Aug. 6, 2022

Registration opens at 9 a.m.

Pre-walk remarks begin at 9:40 a.m. Walk begins at 10 a.m.

WHERE:

Lubbock County Courthouse

904 Broadway

Lubbock, TX 79401

WHO:

The following people will be in attendance:

MADD West Texas

Lubbock County DAs Office

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Texas Department of Public Safety

Lubbock Fire Department

Lubbock Police Department

WHY:

In 2021, 963 people in Texas were killed in drunk driving crashes (TxDOT). Drunk driving is the #1 cause of death on our roadways with over 300,000 injuries per year and 10,192 deaths nationwide in 2019.

VISUALS:

Tribute area honoring those who cannot walk along side of us, MADD informational booth, hospitality area, vendor booths and much more.

This is a family friendly event all free at cost.



For more information visit walklikemadd.org/Lubbock

