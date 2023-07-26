LUBBOCK, Texas — Mother’s Against Drunk Driving in Lubbock scheduled its Walk Like MADD fundraiser for August 5 at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

MADD West Texas said in a press release that victims, survivors and supporters would line up for the non-competitive 5K walk to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims.

The event was free and family friendly, according to MADD West Texas.

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and pre-walk remarks begin at 10:00 a.m.

MADD West Texas said that the walk will begin right after remarks.