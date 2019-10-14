Walk-Ons to do ‘give back night’ for family of Dominic Mejia

LUBBOCK, Texas — Walk-Ons will give 10 percent of all proceeds made between 5-8 p.m. October 21 to the family of Dominic Mejia, the 13-year-old who died after an accidental shooting on October 8.

Mejia was shot by a younger family member.

There was also a successful fundraiser on Facebook that raised $11,080 of the $11,000 goal.

Walk-Ons is located at 2630 West Loop 289.

