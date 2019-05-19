Walk with a Doc at Richard Lopez Park on Sunday, May 26

(Photo from MGN Online)

Parks and Recreation and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Family Medicine are partnering on a Walk with a Doc program beginning Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at Richard Lopez Park. Resident doctors from TTUHSC Family Medicine will be leading a walk group in a City park each month with a discussion on a medical topic such as allergies, heart health or diabetes prevention. Families and individuals are encouraged to come out and walk for as long as they are able and leave when they like. Everyone is encouraged to walk at a comfortable pace, and there will be no judgment or competition on the walk.

The purpose of this program is to connect with the community and to encourage a culture of healthy activity that includes light exercise on an ongoing basis. Consistent exercise in addition to healthy eating is the foundation for a healthy life. Regular walking can improve cardiac risk factors such as cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, vascular stiffness, inflammation and mental stress.

Richard Lopez Park is located at 5402 Auburn Street.

