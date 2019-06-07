Wall of dirt blasts Lubbock at 60 mph Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas -- During the 6:00 pm hour on Wednesday, a wall of dirt hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.
The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.
The NWS issued a dust storm warning at 6:21 pm, which stretched from south of Tahoka to north of Plainview.
The NWS said there were reports of zero visibility including Interstate 27 north of Lubbock.
Several viewers shared videos or images of the storm blasting through Lubbock.
Did you see the wall of dust as it charged toward #Lubbock and @TexasTech today? The dust was picked up by strong outflow from a cluster of severe thunderstorms as they moved toward the city. #TxWx pic.twitter.com/pUHpoXgLX9— Texas Tech Atmo. Sci (@Atmo_TTU) June 5, 2019
Here is a photo of the haboob moving into Lubbock from south of Shallowater! #haboob #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/Yt57vQqabr— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) June 5, 2019
The wall of dust has moved into #Lubbock. These are our live weather cameras atop the Overton Hotel and the NTS Tower. #txwx #KLBK #KAM pic.twitter.com/hS3v8vHUyx— Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) June 5, 2019
Yep, #haboob. #lubbock @KAMCNews pic.twitter.com/9dmHCVrUVX— Lauren Matter (@LaurenMatter) June 5, 2019
Another shot of the dust storm moving into #Lubbock earlier. This was taken by #KLBK and #KAMC's Pedro Figueroa. The image came from his drone outside our television stations. #txwx pic.twitter.com/cHI7dijyUW— Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) June 5, 2019
Hey @NWSLubbock, what IS this? pic.twitter.com/8buqhaqnIw— Amanda Castro-Crist (@amandadeecc) June 5, 2019
#ewwdirt #ohmy #lubwx #txwx I don't think I've ever seen a #haboob like this before! So cool! pic.twitter.com/5Ld2SnyYfd— Sheila Griffin (@blueyedtex) June 5, 2019
