LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Wallace Theater:

The Wallace Theater is bringing in a creative team from New York City and the local region to kick off their first production of the season, Shakespeare in Hollywood! The Wallace invites you to take a look behind the scenes at the team making this iconic tale come to life this April.

ANNA HOGAN (Director, Artistic Director) Anna’s professional directing resume spans large musicals like “Urinetown: The Musical” with Duke’s Eye Productions (The Peoples Improv Theater, NYC), avant-garde new work like “Friendly’s Fire” with Rising Sun Performance Company (NYC Premiere, The Theatre at the 14 St Y, NYC), intimate pieces like “Éléphant” with Rising Sun Performance Company (World Premiere, “Outstanding Direction” Winners, The Flamboyán Theater, Encore at the Kraine Theater, NYC), and more recently the immersive, sold-out production of “Sweeney Todd” at The Wallace Theater in Levelland, Texas where she now serves as Artistic Director.

Anna has assistant directed numerous professional directors, including her most recent endeavor with Obie-winning playwright and Oscar Nominee José Rivera on his World Premiere of “Lovesong, Imperfect.”



Anna passion lies in developing new work such as the NYC workshop of “A Self Help Guide to Killing Your Boss,” a new musical by Justin Smalls and Caroline Dunaway (Alchemical Theater Lab) and the premiere workshop of “Hold My Spot” by Amir Muhammad (Latea Theatre) — the latter of which she was nominated for “Outstanding Direction of a Staged Reading” & “Outstanding Use of Multimedia” at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity in New York City. Anna received a BA in Musical Theater from West Texas A&M University. She continued her acting education in New York City under the mentorship of The Juilliard School of Drama alumnus Joseph Muzikar with an emphasis on classical texts and styles. Recent performance credits include the role of Cassie Flowers in the Off-Broadway Premiere of “The Long Rail North” by Michael Hagins.



Anna’s film work has received international acclaim, featuring a “Best Lead Actress” nomination from the Nice International Film Festival. Anna has credits as First and Second Assistant Director on several feature films, including “Yellow Fever” which starred Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee).



Anna is a proud member of the League of Professional Theatre Women and a current proud member of NYC’s Rising Sun Performance Company. www.AnnaMHogan.com



ZAC GOIN (Technical Director/ Light Designer) – Zac is a NYC based light designer that graduated from West Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in theatrical design. With over 100 NYC shows under his belt Zac is excited to be joining the Wallace Theater yet again and bring a fantastic show to the community. Zac is currently the in house lighting designer at The Riverside Church in Manhattan as well as the technical director of The Riverside Theatre. Past lighting designs include a production of “Chicago” and a children’s show of “Lion King Jr” in rep with one another at The Riverside Theatre. The immersive experience of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at the Wallace Theater which enjoyed sold out performances and standing ovations every night. One of his all-time favorite productions “Friendly’s Fire” where he received such reviews as “Lighting designer and technical director Zac Goin creates visual splendor with his bracing illuminations”.



DANIEL PATRICK HOGAN (Set Designer) is a versatile artist living in New York City. Daniel attended Texas Tech University and studied Classical Vocal Performance and fell in love with production design. Since then, he has worked as a Scenic Designer, a Makeup Artist, a Hair and Wig Stylist and a Painter. He was the Production Manager of Moonlight Dinner Theatre and produced musicals in a renovated Dairy Refrigerator. He designed many productions for the space, including “My Fair Lady”, “Dancing at the Crossroads”, “The Madrigal Dinners”, “Damn Yankees”, and “Little Shop of Horrors”. Daniel also designed scenery for Moonlight Musicals for many seasons at the Wells Fargo Amphitheater. His favorite designs include, “The Pirates of Penzance”, “How to Succeed…”, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”, and most recently, “The Sound of Music”, and “In the Heights”.



Daniel has worked extensively in unconventional spaces and in highly conceptualized productions, He thoroughly enjoys transforming found spaces and designing new works. He designed the New York City premiere of John Patrick Bray’s “Friendly’s Fire”. His set design blended reality, past trauma and a drug altered state into a seamless storytelling experience and was nominated for the New York Innovative Theatre Awards. He developed a design for “Round Went the Wheel” by Frank Ceruzzi for the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival at Theatre Row. This production was set in a dystopian future and required a minimal, brutalist design that shifted to many locations while incorporating projections.

Most recently, Daniel designed scenery for The Wallace Theatre’s production of “Sweeney Todd.” He created an immersive, multi-levelled set that placed the audience in between different locations of the set. The production utilized the existing elements of the Wallace Theater, and offered a unique viewing experience for each audience member. Daniel loves telling a story and working to find the heart and soul hidden in the details onstage.



EZEKIEL BRICENO (Set Builder) Ezekiel has been lending his backstage help to theater productions since high school at Lubbock High through set-building and helping with the technical production. After high school, Ezekiel helped in his family’s framing construction company, upskilling his knowledge in structural builds.



His carpentry skills have only grown since then becoming the jack-of-all-trades within his community, assisting in home renovations and small project builds. He has assisted in previous Levelland Wallace Theatre productions such as last season’s Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as a volunteer. With his eye for detail and measuring twice and cutting once, this season Ezekiel is leading the set building team.



While Ezekiel enjoys theater, musicals, and building anything someone asks, his profession is in Human Resources Talent Acquisition. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Marketing from Texas Tech University. He went on to earn a Certificate of Leadership in Data Analytics from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. Ezekiel is excited to lend his skills for the upcoming season to the Levelland Wallace Theater.



OLIVER FOLGER (Assistant Stage Manager) is from the Lubbock area and has worked on “Sweeney Todd” at the Wallace as the ASM and “These Shining Lives” with “Levelland High School” on the Costume team. Oliver is currently playing in the ensemble in “Elephant Man” with Levelland High School. They will be graduating from Levelland High School this fall and plan on attending West Texas A&M for Theater Education.



MARY TURNER (Hair and Makeup Designer, Scenic Painter) Mary is a portrait artist who began freelancing as a scenic artist in 2016. Mary is a Lubbock native who attended South Plains College with a focus in fine art and commercial music. She graduated from Lubbock Christian University with a bachelor’s in social work.



Mary’s scenic painting work includes Lubbock Moonlight Musical’s productions of “Into the Woods”, “In the Heights”, “Sister Act”, “Peter Pan”, “Seussical the Musical”, “Tarzan”, “Carousel”, and “Pirates of Penzance.”



Mary has diversified her theatrical contributions to include hair and makeup design, debuting with The Wallace’s production of “Sweeney Todd”.



CALLIE COMBEST (Costume Design, Props Design) Callie grew up in Lubbock, Texas and graduated from Coronado High School in 2004, where she was heavily involved in their theater program. Callie has been an active part of the local community theater scene for the last few years and is excited to be working with The Wallace again! Callie is an entrepreneur, local, small business owner and artist in a variety of mediums. Most recently she opened Rock•Paper•Shears Hair Studio and Gallery in downtown Lubbock, Texas. She had also written and published a children’s book titled The Adventures of Pinkacorn, which is available for purchase on Amazon. Callie would like to thank her assistant Amanda for everything she does and also her partner Alyssa for always supporting her dreams!



Shakespeare in Hollywood will be hosted at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater April 6th-10th due to exciting renovations at The Wallace. This venue was chosen because it met The Wallace’s needs for a venue that still allowed The Wallace to meet its mission statement and create the intimate performance experience that audiences love at The Wallace.

For more information, please visit: www.wallacetheater.com/

(Photo provided in a press release from The Wallace Theater)

(Press release from The Wallace Theater)