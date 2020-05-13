Walmart COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site to Change Operating Hours

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday the City of Lubbock announced the COVID-19 testing site at Walmart would be changing its hours, according to a press release.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

After Wednesday, May 13, 2020, the hours of operation at the COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site in the Walmart parking lot at 114th & Quaker will change.

The new schedule will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms. Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if eligible for testing and to make an appointment.

Details on the COVID-19 testing site:

– The testing site will require an appointment through eTrueNorth’s online site (www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com). You will receive an appointment confirmation that you will need to have on hand when you arrive on-site.

– In addition, please make sure to bring a valid photo ID for proof of identity.

– Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample self-collection. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not able to service those who walk up.

– Individuals being tested will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them. Directions will be provided in the confirmation email after scheduling the appointment and on-site. If you don’t believe you will be able to self-administer the nasal swab, please bring someone with you who can assist you.

– It’s important to take care of yourself and monitor your symptoms closely. If your symptoms do not improve or you develop new or worsening symptoms, seek medical attention right away. Do not wait to receive your results.

– Individuals will be able to access their results on www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. They will receive a text and/or email notification when their COVID-19 test results are available.

– Average turnaround time is approximately 3 to 5 days from the day of collection.

– While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.