Walmart exchanging old child car seats for $30 gift cards

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the rest of September, Walmart stores nationwide will give a $30 gift card for your outdated car seats.

The car seat trade-in event runs from September 16 to the 30th, and all car seats will be 100 percent recycled by TerraCycle, according to the Walmart website.

Any car seat brand is accepted, and the limit to trade-in is two per household. Booster seats are not eligible.

Just bring in the car seat to the customer service counter at a participating Walmart Supercenter to participate in this event.

Here is a list of participating stores: