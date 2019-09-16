Walmart exchanging old child car seats for $30 gift cards

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the rest of September, Walmart stores nationwide will give a $30 gift card for your outdated car seats.
The car seat trade-in event runs from September 16 to the 30th, and all car seats will be 100 percent recycled by TerraCycle, according to the Walmart website.
Any car seat brand is accepted, and the limit to trade-in is two per household. Booster seats are not eligible.
Just bring in the car seat to the customer service counter at a participating Walmart Supercenter to participate in this event.
Here is a list of participating stores:
- Lubbock Supercenter
702 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79416
806-793-9686
- Lubbock Supercenter
6315 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
806-698-6394
- Lubbock Supercenter
1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-747-3454
- Lubbock Supercenter
4215 S Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79423
806-793-2091
- Lubbock Supercenter
11415 Quaker Avenue
Lubbock, TX 79423
806-392-9615
- Levelland Supercenter
407 E State Road 114
Levelland, TX 79336
806-894-2993
- Plainview Supercenter
1501 N Interstate 27
Plainview, TX 79072
806-293-4278