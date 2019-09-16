1  of  2
Walmart exchanging old child car seats for $30 gift cards

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the rest of September, Walmart stores nationwide will give a $30 gift card for your outdated car seats.

The car seat trade-in event runs from September 16 to the 30th, and all car seats will be 100 percent recycled by TerraCycle, according to the Walmart website.

Any car seat brand is accepted, and the limit to trade-in is two per household. Booster seats are not eligible.

Just bring in the car seat to the customer service counter at a participating Walmart Supercenter to participate in this event.

Here is a list of participating stores:

  1. Lubbock Supercenter
    702 W Loop 289
    Lubbock, TX 79416
    806-793-9686
  2. Lubbock Supercenter
    6315 82nd St
    Lubbock, TX 79424
    806-698-6394
  3. Lubbock Supercenter
    1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy
    Lubbock, TX 79415
    806-747-3454
  4. Lubbock Supercenter
    4215 S Loop 289
    Lubbock, TX 79423
    806-793-2091
  5. Lubbock Supercenter
    11415 Quaker Avenue
    Lubbock, TX 79423
    806-392-9615
  6. Levelland Supercenter
    407 E State Road 114
    Levelland, TX 79336
    806-894-2993
  7. Plainview Supercenter
    1501 N Interstate 27
    Plainview, TX 79072
    806-293-4278

