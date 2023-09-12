LUBBOCK, Texas — Officials with the Clovis Police Department confirmed a man believed to be the Walmart arson suspect, Jimmy Guillen, 59, was seen in Lubbock over the weekend.

Captain Robert Telles told EverythingLubbock.com officials believed Guillen was seeking medical treatment in Lubbock. He was last seen on Saturday around midnight.

Telles said it was not immediately clear if Guillen was still in the area, but federal agencies in Lubbock were notified. According to police, Guillen is known to move frequently and only stays at one place for a short time. Clovis PD asked for the public’s help finding Guillen on Saturday.

The store was closed when Guillen entered at 3:24 a.m. on September 3, court records stated. A report from the Eastern New Mexico News said court records showed Guillen entered the store “though a roll up door used for shopping carts.”

Court records said he went in with a propane torch and a canister with a package taped to it. According to court documents, investigators discovered the package contained “shrapnel objects” such as beads, glass and rocks. Court records said security cameras showed Guillen grab multiple bottles of propane and place the torch with an open flame next to canisters of fuel. Some evidence had blood on it, court documents stated.

According to court documents, Guillen was contacted the day before the blaze for a grass fire behind Walmart. Court documents also said police detained Guillen the day of the Walmart fire, but he was released since police did not yet have “any further evidence,” to keep him in custody. Court records said after speaking with investigators the day of the Walmart fire, Guillen was caught on video trying to break into Lowe’s Home Improvement with lighter fluid, a torch and a propane canister.

Court records stated Walmart estimated damages at $42 million. As of Tuesday afternoon, Guillen had not been located. Anyone with information about Guillen’s location was asked to call police.