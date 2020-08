LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to Walmart at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q prior of 5:30 p.m. Thursday. LFR was told that employees were concerned about the smell of natural gas.

LFR confirmed that firefighters on the scene asked store employees to evacuate everyone from the building.

“At this time, it has not been found,” LFR said more than 20 minutes after the incident started.