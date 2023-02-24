LUBBOCK, Texas – The 100 Black Men of West Texas, Women of the 100, East Lubbock Arthouse and Walmart manager Tim Fitzugh, will host a Black History Month Celebration on Friday.

According to a press release, over a dozen Black-owned businesses will be outside of Walmart Supercenter at 11415 Quaker Avenue, sharing information about their businesses with customers from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“The celebration will kick off with a keynote speech from a local Bishop, the singing of the national anthem, and a presentation to Janice Hopkins, niece of Petty Officer Doris Miller, who was the first Black American to be awarded the U.S. Navy Cross and was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor,” the press release said.

Food truck vendors will be located in the parking lot and the program will be held in the store.

The press release indicated a ceremony with a check presentation to two Lubbock nonprofits will be held, including 100 Black Men of West Texas and Women of the 100.