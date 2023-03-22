LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas residents have until May 31 to make their voices heard on what Texas needs to do to improve transportation.

“With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on our transportation system, and technological innovations,… TxDOT wants to hear from the traveling public as the agency looks toward 2050,” a press release said.

At a statewide virtual public meeting, TxDOT will explain the plans for a statewide long-range transportation plan. Between now and then, Texas residents are encouraged to submit comments online by email or USPS.

The plan to build the transportation system will impact everyone in Texas, TxDOT said.

Those wishing to submit comments by email can send them to ConnectingTexas2050@txdot.gov.

Those wishing to submit comments by mail can send them to TxDOT TPP Connecting Texas 2050, Statewide Planning Branch Manager, P.O. Box 149217, Austin, Texas, 78714-9217.

The press release said, “The virtual public meeting and in-person open houses will be conducted in English, with Spanish materials available online and in-person”.

Those needing special accommodations can call 512- 271-2025. The following is a full press release from TxDOT.