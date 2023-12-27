LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 38-year-old Robert Lee Trevino was taken into custody after leading authorities on a pursuit on Wednesday afternoon.

According to LCSO, the Texas Anti-Gang unit attempted to stop a wanted gang member, Robert Trevino, on outstanding felony warrants when the car drove off.

The front-seat passenger jumped out of the vehicle near the intersection of 44th Street and Boston Avenue and was quickly arrested.

Trevino continued to run from deputies, and authorities were later able to see a pistol in his hand.

Trevion was accused of “side-swiping” during the pursuit. The car suffered minor damage, and the civilian was not hurt, LCSO said.

Trevino was later arrested after he drove “head-on into a deputy’s vehicle” and stopped in a construction area in Central Lubbock.

Trevino was taken into custody and transported to Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was charged with Evading Arrest, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon and two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.

He remained at the LCDC as of Wednesday afternoon on bonds totaling $25,001.