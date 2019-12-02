Wanted gang member arrested Monday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center:

On 12-02-2019 at approximately 3:05 pm the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a wanted gang member (Raymond Scott Rivera 37 years of age).

TAG Investigators conducted a routine traffic stop in the 2100 block of 50th Street and Rivera was found to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Rivera stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. Rivera was quickly captured and taken in to custody by TAG Investigators after a short

foot pursuit. Rivera was placed under arrest and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. Rivera was confined on a Pardon and Parole Board warrant for Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Evading Arrest on Foot.

The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Lubbock Police Department assisted in this arrest.

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

(News release from the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center)