LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks at Angelwitch Cabaret Wednesday morning.

Read the full release by LCSO below:

(Lubbock, Texas) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes is seeking the location of 51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Burks.

Anyone with information relating to the location of Shaw is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806)741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

Deputies responded to a shot’s fired call at approximately 1:50 this Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at 600 Block of CR 7150, Angelwitch Caberet [sic].

Upon arrival, deputies located a male, later identified as 28-year-old Joseph Burks, inside the establishment. The victim was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call 911.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.