Wanted man arrested in Seminole after locking himself inside metal building Sunday

SEMINOLE, Texas — A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Sunday morning in Gaines County, according to a social media post by the Seminole Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 7:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Northwest Avenue H.

According to SPD, one of their officers and a deputy with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence after a known subject kicked in a door.



When authorities arrived on scene, the suspect was no longer inside the residence.

He was later discovered locked inside a small metal building in the backyard and refused to come out willingly.

Authorities forced open the building’s overhead door and took the subject into custody.

Police identified the man as Mark Anthony Savage, 31.

The Texas Game Wardens also assisted with the arrest.