LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock man who was wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse was accused of taking money from his dead father’s accounts, according to an arrest warrant. Officials asked the public’s help to find Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43, who was then found and arrested Tuesday in the 2200 block of 26th Street.

An arrest warrant said officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched October 14 to the intersection of East County Road 7300 & County Road 3600 for a dead body. The body was later identified as Daniel Jimenez Lopez, 70.

“His remains were in such a state that it was obvious he had been there for at least a month,” the warrant said. “Searches of his banking records showed activity on his credit/debit card well after he was known to be deceased. Surveillance was reviewed for several of these transactions at an ATM machine dated October 3rd, 5th and 7th of 2022.”

The warrant said Lopez Jr. was observed on the video using his father’s card to withdraw money.

Image of Daniel Lopez Jr (left) from Lubbock Co. Detention Center and Daniel Lopez Sr. (right) from video archive

“It is quite obvious that Daniel Lopez Sr. was deceased on the dates that these transactions were made,” the warrant said. “Daniel Lopez Jr. is not an authorized signor on his father’s account, therefore it is obvious that his intent was to harm or defraud the account of his father by still using funds after his father was deceased.”

The warrant did not accuse Lopez Jr. of contributing to the death of his father. It only accused him of taking the money from his father’s account. Lopez Jr. remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Wednesday on a $150,000 bond.