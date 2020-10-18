Wanted on warrants, including failure to register as sex offender, police arrest Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Joshua Thomas Crockett, 34, of Lubbock on Thursday evening for outstanding warrants including failure to register as a sex offender. He was also charged with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crockett was the passenger in a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Avenue O.

Crockett was sentenced to five years in prison in 2014 for failure to register as a sex offender. He was paroled in 2017. In September a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to pay fines, fees and court costs in the 2014 case.

The original conviction before that was aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, according to the Texas Sex Offender Registry.

During the traffic stop, officers learned that Crockett was wanted. An officer asked him to step out of the vehicle.

“I attempted to put [Crockett’s] hands behind his back and as I was doing that he took off running,” an officer wrote in a police report.

At one point during the foot chase, Crockett fell down on top off the officer and took off running again, according to the report. Officer used a taser to stop him. One of the officers pulled out a pair of handcuffs.

“[Crockett] was laying on top of his right arm and would not give it to us,” the report said. “I told [Crockett] multiple times to give him his hand and he wouldn’t.”

“When [Crockett] continued to not follow my commands I punched [him] on the left side of the face one time with a closed fist while I still had my handcuffs in my hand.”

The officers searched Crockett. “I located a glass pipe wrapped in a gray bandanna.”

Crockett remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Sunday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $22,000.