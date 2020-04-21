Wanted: Young artists to send their work in for health care heroes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars is seeking younger artists wanting to show off their skills, to say ‘thank you’ to local health care workers. It’s all part of an art show on June 30 that is dedicated to showing gratitude.

“These guys are brave enough to go in every single day, and do what needs to be done,” said Benny Guerrero, Veterans of Foreign Wars. “They go above and beyond, putting other people’s health above their own.”

The competition is strictly looking for Lubbock artists to honor Lubbock healthcare workers. Kids between Kindergarten and 12th grade can sign up, and the best will be shown to our hospitals.

“It just brings a smile to everyone’s face who sees this kind of stuff, it’s a pop of color in our routines,” said Christine Neugebauer, Covenant Health. “You can just forget about the world and everything that is going on, and take a breath which is so needed.”

If you would like to submit your art, or learn more information, you can do so HERE.