WaPo reports Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine wins full FDA approval

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (Photo from WOWK, WOWK.com and the Nexstar Media Wire: Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Washington Post (WaPo) reported Monday morning that Federal regulators granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

WaPo called it, “a milestone that could help increase inoculation rates and spark a wave of vaccine mandates by employers and universities…”

The NY Times reported on Friday that approval for this particular vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) might come on Monday. Now, WaPo confirms it did happen.

In the time since this story was first published, there have been updates.

