WaPo reports Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine wins full FDA approval

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Washington Post (WaPo) reported Monday morning that Federal regulators granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.
WaPo called it, “a milestone that could help increase inoculation rates and spark a wave of vaccine mandates by employers and universities…”
The NY Times reported on Friday that approval for this particular vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) might come on Monday. Now, WaPo confirms it did happen.
In the time since this story was first published, there have been updates.
