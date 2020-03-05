War veteran’s Medal of Honor loaned to Tech Alumni Assoc. for display

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Alumni Association announced Thursday that the Medal of Honor of a Texas Tech graduate will be displayed at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center after a presentation ceremony.

The Medal of Honor to be displayed belonged to Texas Tech University alum George O’Brien and will be presented on behalf of his children, Mike and Terrye O’Brien.

According to the release, O’Brien graduated from Texas Tech in 1950 and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Korean War. In 1952, he led the capture of an enemy-held hill despite being wounded by enemy fire.

He was awarded the medal by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, according to TTAA.

The ceremony will be held March 10 and will feature the association President and CEO Curt Langford, the TTU system chancellor Tedd Mitchell and TTU President Lawrence Schovanec.