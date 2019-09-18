WARNING: PlainsCapital warns of fraudsters impersonating bank employees

LUBBOCK, Texas – PlainsCapital Bank warned customers on Wednesday that fraudsters are “spoofing” the bank’s phone number on caller ID and impersonating bank employees.

According to PlainsCapital, the fraudulent actors are falsely claiming is there is a problem with the intended-victim’s bank account.

“Please note PlainsCapital Bank will NEVER ask for your account numbers, passwords, or PINs through unsolicited emails, phone calls, text messages, or pop-up windows,” a statement from the bank said. “The only time PlainsCapital Bank would ask for personal information is for verification purposes if you contact the Bank via phone.”

PlainsCapital said, “If you are ever uncomfortable with any questions that are asked, hang up and call your local branch and ask to be transferred to the fraud department.”

Customers can CLICK HERE for the PlainsCapital Bank fraud resource center.

PlainsCapital started in Lubbock 1998 and has since moved its headquarters to Dallas.

