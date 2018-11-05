Warrant describes moments leading to Manahan shooting and killing Grimes

Image of Arthur Manahan from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas - Arthur Lee Manahan, 30, was arrested near 64th Street and York Avenue on Friday afternoon. He was wanted for the October 23 murder of murder of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes.

Manahan was accused of shooting and killing Grimes outside the 7-Eleven convenience store at 2526 Parkway Drive. An arrest warrant said Grimes went to the 7-Eleven with a friend.

Grimes and the friend were in a car parked next to an SUV. According to the warrant, the friend told police that Grimes and someone in the SUV had a verbal altercation. For a moment, things seemed to settle down, so the friend went into the 7-Eleven to get food and drinks.

The friend then heard gunshots, according to the warrant. He came out of the store to find Grimes on the ground. The friend tried to get Grimes into the car to take him to the hospital, but police showed up and called EMS instead.

Grimes was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center. The warrant said the friend told police that there were seven people in the SUV, including three children “under the age of eight.”

The arrest warrant said several people told police that Manahan was the shooter. He was subject the arrest warrant within hours of the shooting.

