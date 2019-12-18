Warrant describes moments leading up to sexual assault on Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant described details of the sexual assault case on the Texas Tech campus on December 8 and what led to the arrest of Dominic Joe Rodriguez, 17, on Wednesday.

Campus police were called to Coleman Hall just after 1:00 a.m. on December 8.

“Victim # 1 reported she had just returned to Coleman Hall from The Library Bar via ‘Uber’ where she was dropped off…” the warrant said.

“Victim # 1 reported she was intoxicated and crying due to an altercation with friends that began earlier in the evening,” the warrant said. “While Victim # 1 was walking South toward Coleman Hall from the Wiggins parking lot, she reported being approached outside of Coleman Hall…”

“The male asked Victim # 1 what was wrong, and engaged her in brief conversation under the guise of comforting her,” the warrant said.

“The victim reported the male restrained her without her permission or consent by grabbing her right arm with his left hand, grabbed her breasts outside of her clothing, and placed his left hand inside her pants…”

It went on from there and EverythingLubbock.com withheld some of the specific details of the incident as described by the warrant. Tech officials on December 9 said there was a second incident of attempted sexual assault. It is not described in the warrant.

After police announced the December 8 case, including a surveillance image, two people came forward with information that led officers to Rodriguez.

On Tuesday, Police obtained a search warrant for Rodriguez’s home. While there, he told officers, “You already got me.”