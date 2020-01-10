Warrant gives more details in Hotel Ava murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant for Gilbert Cardona III, 25, released Friday revealed what led detectives to suspect Cardona for the January 3 murder of Joshua Gomez.

Gilbert Cardona III, via the Lubbock County Detention Center

According to the warrant, Lubbock Police arrived at Hotel Ava after a shots-fired call and found Gomez on the floor in the lobby. An LPD officer spoke with Gomez, who told officers he believed he was dying. He also said the suspect vehicle was a black BMW.

Gomez identified the person driving the vehicle, but he was not charged with a crime at the time of writing. Gomez also told officers he believed the passenger of the vehicle had been the one to shoot him, according to the warrant.

When detectives contacted the driver, he said he was at Hotel Ava, and told officers he was with “GiGi” Cardona, who is Gilbert Cardona III. He said Cardona was the one who did the shooting. After that, two other witnesses contacted detectives and said Cardona admitted to killing a man at Hotel Ava.

The warrant said that on January 8, Cardona was arrested on unrelated charges and waived his Miranda rights. He told detectives that he shot Gomez after observing him cocking a firearm inside his waistband.

However, the warrant said various witnesses told detectives they never observed Gomez carrying a firearm before the shooting.

Cardona was held Friday on bonds totaling just less than half a million dollars.

