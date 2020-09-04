Warrant reveals how man was caught for 2003 cold case murder in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, Andy Castillo, 57, was charged with murder for the July 2003 strangulation of Cynthia Palacio. She was 21 years old when her partially naked body was found along a Lubbock County road near Slaton.

After her body was found, the warrant said DNA samples were taken. The case remained cold for roughly 17 years. In 2018, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced a reward of $6,000 for information in the case.

An arrest warrant said Castillo was arrested in Lubbock for warrants out of McLennan County. He voluntarily gave a DNA sample, according to the warrant.

On August 5, the DPS crime lab in Lubbock found a match between Castillo’s DNA and the DNA taken from the crime scene.

“DNA found on Palacio’s left thigh, left fingernails, necklace and blouse were all Andy Castillo’s DNA,” the warrant said.

Online jail records indicated Castillo was already in custody in McLennan County on Thursday when he was charged with murder. The bond for murder was listed as $500,000.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office scheduled a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Friday to provide an update in the case.