Warrant reveals more details on Lubbock man’s arrest following deadly January crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – A warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com revealed more details on a man’s arrest following a deadly three-vehicle crash in early January.

The crash occurred at the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road on January 1, 2020 around 2:30 p.m.

Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was charged with one count of manslaughter and was apprehended by authorities on July 15, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska.

The warrant states that Gamboa caused the death of Jose Friere, 28, by failure to stop at a red light, failure to apply brakes in a timely manner and by operating a motor vehicle while intoxicate.

Friere was a passenger in Gamboa’s vehicle, according to LPD.

Friere was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries where he died.

Gamboa was transported to Covenant Medical Center with minor injuries.

A police report said Gamboa told authorities he was “racing” another vehicle when the crash occurred. He also admitted he had been drinking prior to the crash.

A second police report stated an officer observed several alcohol bottles inside his vehicle. One bottle was located in the drivers seat.

Gamboa consented to a blood draw while at Covenant Medical Center.

Medical records later obtained by LPD showed Gamboa had a 0.180 blood alcohol content. In the state of Texas, 0.08 is the legal limit.

Accident investigators said Gamboa, driving a Ford Fusion while intoxicated, was traveling southbound on Slide Road and collided in the intersection with an eastbound Ford Edge on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. After this collision, the Ford Fusion then collided with a Ford Explorer.

Police also said Gamboa ran one of the two traffic signals in the area.

[Related Content: LPD makes arrest for deadly crash at Slide Rd & MSF and Police release name of victim in fatal crash at MSF and Slide Road]