LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home on fire.

After the fire was put out, officers found people dead inside the home who were then identified as Angelica Vasquez, 46; Felipe Madrid, 18; Andres Madrid; 15, and Boyles, 48.

4100 block of 124th Street in South Lubbock (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

The search warrant said that Felipe’s girlfriend was on the phone with him when she overheard arguing and gunshots.

“[The 911 caller] advised she heard his mother, Angelica Vasquez, in the background arguing loudly with her boyfriend who [the caller] only knew as ‘David,’” the warrant said.

“The [911 caller] advised she heard two to three loud bangs and heard Angelica scream. [The caller] advised she had also heard her 18-year-old boyfriend scream. [The caller] advised it became silent and her boyfriend no longer responded to her.”

According to the warrant, when the phone line went silent, she hung up with him to call 911.

GoFundMe in memory of Felipe and Andrew Madrid and Angelica Vasquez as seen on October 28

The warrant did not use the word suicide or the phrase murder-suicide but did repeatedly use the word murder.

When asked if police would characterize the situation as murder/suicide, LPD said, “Until other forensic testing comes back, to include autopsy results, we cannot concretely make a determination.”

The police department’s crime map previously revealed the fire to be arson. The warrant allowed for the search of human remains, firearms and fire accelerants.

Among the items taken from the home after the warrant was a gun, a lighter and two lighter fluid bottles.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the benefit of the family of Angelica, Felipe and Andres (Andrew). As of Thursday, it raised nearly $20,000.

